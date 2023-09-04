Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $716.67.

About Ørsted A/S

Shares of DNNGY opened at $21.47 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

