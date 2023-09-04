National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Barclays increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. CSFB dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$105.13.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Shares of NA stock opened at C$94.88 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

