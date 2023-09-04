Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates C$5.50 Price Target for mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)

Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 price target on mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$2.09 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.01). mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 65.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of C$31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.60 million. Analysts forecast that mdf commerce will post 0.01348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

