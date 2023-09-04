HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VACBF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
About Nykode Therapeutics AS
