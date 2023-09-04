HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VACBF opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

About Nykode Therapeutics AS

Nykode Therapeutics AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel immunotherapies. The company develops vaccines for the treatment cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidates include VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ,melanoma, lung, bladder, renal, head, and neck cancer; VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine, which in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies, such as cervical cancer; and VB10.

