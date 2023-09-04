National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$97.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.50.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$88.57 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.65. The company has a market cap of C$25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 831.63%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.7213464 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

