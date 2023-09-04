Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,830,357 shares of company stock valued at $137,653,918. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,131,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after buying an additional 439,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 49.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 127,287 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $7,425,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.