StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $90.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.63.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

