Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Signature Bank by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 223,733 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

