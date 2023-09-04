StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Get Seagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGEN

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.19. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $439,190.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,803 shares in the company, valued at $26,658,356.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,049 shares of company stock worth $6,231,301. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 520.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $14,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.