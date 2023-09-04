Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.17. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $215,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

