Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $545.13.

Shares of ULTA opened at $416.01 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

