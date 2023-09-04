U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USAU

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.