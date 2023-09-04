JOYY’s (YY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ YY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. JOYY has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

