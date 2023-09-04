Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Assertio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $186.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assertio news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assertio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,194 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assertio by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 769,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Assertio by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

