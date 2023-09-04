Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.22. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

