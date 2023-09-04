Benchmark Trims AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price to $12.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $5.59 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of -0.07.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.