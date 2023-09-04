Surf Air Mobility Inc.’s (NYSE:SRFM) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Surf Air Mobility’s (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 5th. Surf Air Mobility had issued 20,423,622 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $408,472,440 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Surf Air Mobility’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.62 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Trading Up 8.3 %

Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Surf Air Mobility

In related news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.