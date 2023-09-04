Atlas Energy Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions’ (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlas Energy Solutions had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $324,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Atlas Energy Solutions’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

