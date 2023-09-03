Status (SNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and $1.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,970.21 or 1.00076830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02134935 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,141,082.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

