WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.01 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.81 million and $38.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 166.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00245979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003885 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

