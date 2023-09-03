Litecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $203.84 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.70 billion and approximately $203.84 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $63.83 or 0.00245979 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,613,927 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

