Hop Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $76,223.01 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $76,223.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

