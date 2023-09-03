ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $676,055.76 and approximately $33.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000678 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

