Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $3.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,637.55 or 0.06303585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.86 billion and $3.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00037954 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016967 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026095 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012485 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002466 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,216,737 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
