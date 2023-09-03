Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $3.11 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,637.55 or 0.06303585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.86 billion and $3.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,216,737 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

