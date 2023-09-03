Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Hits $136.67 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $136.67 million and $154,847.27 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,775 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

