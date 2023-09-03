TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $114.77 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $114.77 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00037954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003653 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,672,907 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,050,084 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

