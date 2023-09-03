Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) vs. MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Financial Contrast

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund -$12.44 million -12.65 N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 14.81 $1.29 million $1.12 12.18

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and MidCap Financial Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 28.16% 10.94% 4.32%

Dividends

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 135.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's New York Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. was formed on October 7, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

