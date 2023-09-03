Comparing Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) & PSI Software (OTCMKTS:PSSWF)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and PSI Software (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and PSI Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 5 2 0 2.29 PSI Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expensify presently has a consensus target price of $7.64, indicating a potential upside of 72.92%. Given Expensify’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than PSI Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

56.7% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Expensify and PSI Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $164.95 million 1.83 -$27.01 million ($0.35) -12.63 PSI Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSI Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expensify.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and PSI Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -17.51% -29.21% -13.57% PSI Software N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expensify beats PSI Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About PSI Software

PSI Software AG develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics. It develops control systems for electrical grids, cross-sector control systems, and gas and pipeline management systems; and products for energy trading, energy distribution, smart grids, power plant optimization, public transport system, and gas industry planning. The Production Management segment offers software products and solutions for planning and controlling production processes in metals production, logistics, mechanical engineering, and automotive manufacturing. The company also offers a range of data processing services; sells electronic equipment; and operates data processing systems. PSI Software AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

