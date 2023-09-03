Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) and Its Peers

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 0.47% -10.59% 2.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million -$3.49 million -0.91 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $1.91 billion $188.62 million 57.83

Analyst Recommendations

Yoshiharu Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 455 3637 4854 249 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global rivals beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

