Konnect Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $54,401.82 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

