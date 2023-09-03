Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $54.51 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $54.51 million and approximately $944,608.31 worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 848,852,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 848,612,057.611214 with 722,947,246.136115 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10539322 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,119,505.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

