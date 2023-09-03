Critical Comparison: China Oilfield Services (CHOLF) versus Its Rivals

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare China Oilfield Services to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Oilfield Services and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Oilfield Services N/A N/A 0.65 China Oilfield Services Competitors $2.65 billion $106.25 million 83.95

China Oilfield Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Oilfield Services. China Oilfield Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.8% of China Oilfield Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Oilfield Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Oilfield Services Competitors 334 2279 3983 215 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.61%. Given China Oilfield Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Oilfield Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares China Oilfield Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Oilfield Services N/A N/A N/A China Oilfield Services Competitors 1.89% 3.45% 4.42%

Summary

China Oilfield Services competitors beat China Oilfield Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture. The Drilling Services segment provides jack-up drilling rig, semi-submersible drilling rig, modular rig, and land rig services; lift boats and accommodation rigs; and casting and tubing running pipe inspection and repair services. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, and oilfield production optimization. The Marine Support Services segment offers anchor handling, towing for drilling rigs/barges, oil lifting, cargo transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill response, and other marine support services. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Sanhe, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

