Analyzing One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK) & McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) and One Step Vending (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and One Step Vending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 1.32% -252.54% 6.08% One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for McKesson and One Step Vending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 7 0 2.78 One Step Vending 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $452.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than One Step Vending.

This table compares McKesson and One Step Vending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $284.04 billion 0.20 $3.56 billion $26.81 15.38 One Step Vending N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than One Step Vending.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McKesson beats One Step Vending on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The RxTS segment serves biopharma and life sciences partners and patients to address medication challenges for patients by working across healthcare; connects patients, pharmacies, providers, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies to deliver innovative solutions to help people get the medicine needed to live healthier lives; and provides prescription price transparency, benefit insight, dispensing support, third-party logistics, and wholesale distribution support services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, surgery centers, nursing homes, hospital reference labs, and home health care agencies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Europe and Canada. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About One Step Vending

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty. The company was formerly known as Rewards Nexus Inc. and changed its name to One Step Vending Corp. in March 2015. One Step Vending Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

