Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,692.21

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $83.15 million and $14,692.21 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.