EAC Price Reaches $0.0011 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and approximately $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00246284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

