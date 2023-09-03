CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.62 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $4.62 million and $0.81 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00161993 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.