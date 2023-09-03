Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $76,616.27 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efforce has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars.

