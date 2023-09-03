BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $20.38 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $387.57 million and $20.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009296 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001517 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003572 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001171 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
