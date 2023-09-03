Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $14.34 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $1,713.53 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $14.34 or 0.00055052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

