Shentu Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $45.03 million and $1.79 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 124,166,206 coins and its circulating supply is 93,598,396 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

