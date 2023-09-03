Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.31 million and $75,072.49 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,988.34 or 0.99980576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95797191 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $75,162.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

