Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Hits $1.27 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $4.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00012469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.