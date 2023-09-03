Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $122,697.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

