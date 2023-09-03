Mask Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.20 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $206.20 million and $35.66 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

