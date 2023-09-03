Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.96 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $8.96 billion and approximately $5,948.09 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,137,410,586 coins and its circulating supply is 35,077,954,759 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,137,410,585.885 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25499946 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,439.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

