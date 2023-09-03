Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $486.33 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $486.33 million and $3.19 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 488,345,991 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

