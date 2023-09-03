Hedera Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $46.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.360523 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04980259 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $61,775,330.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

