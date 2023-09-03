Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $112.58 million and $23.50 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00015411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014963 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,996.17 or 0.99993860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.40791693 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,601,565.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

