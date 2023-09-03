DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.54

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 47% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $27.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00155453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00049625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026285 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003839 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.