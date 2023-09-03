Liquity USD One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Liquity USD has a market cap of $290.19 million and $1.73 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 291,069,751 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

